Track time, intelligently.

Hourly is a time tracking and analytics platform with a range of intelligent features - like predictions that learn and improve over time - to help take your services business to the next level.

How does Hourly work?

Hourly takes incoming time data and processes the information, looking for important events and identifying patterns so that it can produce a range of useful outputs to help you stay on top of things and make better decisions.

A great time tracking experience for you and your team - every day.
The things we use every day should make us happy. That’s why our mission at Hourly is to make the daily task of time tracking more motivating, insightful and actionable and less like an online spreadsheet.
Fast and friendly time entry - no popups or dialogs
Beautiful and useful visuals integrated into timesheets
Flags to highlight missing and incomplete time entries
Time metrics front and centre to keep motivation high
Make lost time (and money) history
Hourly helps users keep on top of their timesheets by flagging incomplete entries and highlighting working days without any activity. They also receive friendly reminders with direct links to quickly and easily fill in any blanks.
Email Reminders
Flags on Timesheets, Reports and Users
Away toggle to prevent reminders and flags
Better forward visibility, better decisions
Hourly provides forward estimates based on historical trends, patterns and future known events such as public holidays and annual leave.

These estimates complement any existing project planning and sales forecasting to provide a baseline for comparison.
Key metrics predicted - hours worked and billable amounts
Predictions available across people, projects and clients.
Predictions available for week, month and year.
Know the true value of time
Hourly’s real-time reports and weekly email summaries help you stay up to speed with everything billing and productivity related.
Weekly email summaries
Automatic budget progress tracking and updates
Real-time reports for billables by client, project and people
Export report data to Microsoft Excel
Make timesheet review and invoicing painless
Hourly helps users keep on top of their timesheets by flagging incomplete entries and highlighting working days without any activity. It also receive friendly reminders with direct links to quickly and easily fill in any blanks.
Always up-to-date draft invoices and time sheets
2-click invoicing
Warnings to indicate users with missing time
Integration with Xero
Smart calendar that shows where work was last invoiced
Impress clients and build trust
Hourly’s beautiful and detailed web invoices go beyond what your accounting system can provide.

With project breakdowns and the option to attach timesheets, Hourly’s web invoices will help you deliver a professional customer experience, build trust with clients and save time generating project updates.
Beautiful, professional web invoices
Include project breakdowns & time sheets
Page is auto generated - just share the link
Your branding is embedded in the invoice